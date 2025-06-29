Former IRGC chief martyr Hossein Salami laid to rest

The late commander of the IRGC was laid to rest at Shah-Abdol-Azim holy shrine in Shahr-e Rey, south of Tehran, on Sunday morning.

The burial ceremony of Lt. General Salami was attended by thousands of people.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/