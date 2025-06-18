Iran destroys Israel’s key military intelligence center

Another facility associated with the Unit 8200 was also targeted in an operation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed the successful strike on the Israeli Military Intelligence Unit 8200 at the Glilot base near Tel Aviv.

“In the early hours of today, Tuesday, 17 June, IRGC aerospace division, in an impact-oriented operation, despite the presence of highly advanced defense systems, struck the Zionist regime's military intelligence center known as Aman and the center for planning terror operations and evils of the Zionist regime (Mossad) in Tel Aviv, and this center is currently burning,” read the statement.

Images circulating on social media on Tuesday showed the ‘Aman’ logistics center, part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot near Tel Aviv, up in flames.

Aman is known as one of the oldest intelligence organizations that was established soon after the illegitimate Zionist entity came into existence.

Its main mission is to gather and supply intelligence to the Israeli regime and its spy agency, Mossad, for its terror and sabotage attacks across the world, including in Iran.

Aman includes high-tech spying units that enable specialized military attacks like Unit 8200 (Signals Intelligence), Unit 504 (Human Intelligence), and Unit 9900 (Geospatial Intelligence).

Despite the blanket ban on publication of images related to losses suffered by the regime in the ongoing Operation True Promise III, carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), many videos were leaked showing the Aman center enveloped in raging flames.

The attack was carried out early on Tuesday, the ninth phase of Operation True Promise III that began on Friday night after the Israeli regime assassinated several top-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, including women and children.

Since Friday, the Israeli regime has continued its aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, carrying out a series of attacks on primarily civilian targets.

On Monday, it attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in uptown Tehran during the live news broadcast, resulting in the martyrdom of two journalists.

Iran has called on the international community to condemn and hold the regime accountable for its continued aggression against the country, while vowing to defend the country with all available means.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, senior advisor to the IRGC commander, in remarks on Monday said Iran’s new-generation missiles represent only a fraction of the country’s advanced military capabilities.

“We will deploy our advanced equipment whenever deemed necessary. The notion that our missile stockpile is depleting is laughable. We have not yet employed our strategic arsenal,” he asserted.

