Leader names General Vahidi deputy head of Iran’s Armed Force

General Vahidi, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has held key military and governmental positions over the past four decades, according to Press TV.

He served as commander of the Quds Force from 1988 to 1997, deputy defense minister, and later as minister of defense and logistics.

He has also chaired Iran’s political, defense and security commissions in the Expediency Discernment Council and contributed to the Fifth Development Plan, while serving as head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations’ defense-security commission.

Vahidi holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering and advanced degrees in strategic studies, and began his career as deputy of intelligence in the IRGC between 1985 and 1988. He has also served as Iran’s interior minister.

The appointment comes as Iran seeks to bolster military coordination across its armed forces amid evolving regional and domestic security challenges.

