Russia's TASS offers condolences to Iranian media

In a formal message addressed to Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of the Mehr Media Group — which includes Mehr News Agency and the English-language daily Tehran Times — TASS expressed deep sorrow over the recent events in Iran, Tehran Times reported.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the escalation of violence that has taken the lives of many innocent civilians,” the message read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with the families of the victims, and with all those affected by this tragedy.”

The message went on to commend Iranian journalists for their courage and resilience during what it called a "difficult time." TASS emphasized its solidarity with its Iranian counterparts, stating: “Your journalists, who work tirelessly under challenging conditions, are the true heroes of our time… We, your Russian colleagues, will always stand by you — not only as fellow professionals but, above all, as human beings who understand the true value of peace and human life.”

The statement comes as tensions continue to rise following Israeli military actions in the region. Iran has reported numerous civilian casualties in recent days, prompting widespread international concern.

TASS concluded its message with a call for strength and perseverance, wishing the Iranian media and public “courage and steadfastness” in the face of adversity.

On September 2024, Rahmati, and Andrey Kondrashov, the Director General of Russia's TASS, signed a memorandum of understanding at the BRICS Media Summit in Moscow.

The agreement signified a commitment to mutual cooperation, allowing both media outlets to share news content and facilitate exchanges among their staff to enhance journalistic practices and technological advancements.

MNA