  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 9:01 PM

Iran executes Mossad spy

Iran executes Mossad spy

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – A man convicted of spying for the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency was hanged in Iran’s central city of Isfahan on Sunday.

The man, named Majid Mosayyebi, was convicted by the Islamic Revolution’s Court of muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through cooperation with and espionage for the enemies.

He was in contact with a Mossad agent known as David in one of the Persian Gulf littoral countries and used to give reports on a weekly basis.

Mosayyebi was tasked with providing classified information about a number of sensitive Iranian locations and specific individuals to Mossad in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

After the launch of an Israeli war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the Iranian security forces have captured dozens of people who were at the enemy’s service.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has called on the courts to work on the cases of espionage immediately and avoid lengthy bureaucratic processes.

MNA

News ID 233504
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News