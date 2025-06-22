Iran executes Mossad spy

The man, named Majid Mosayyebi, was convicted by the Islamic Revolution’s Court of muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through cooperation with and espionage for the enemies.

He was in contact with a Mossad agent known as David in one of the Persian Gulf littoral countries and used to give reports on a weekly basis.

Mosayyebi was tasked with providing classified information about a number of sensitive Iranian locations and specific individuals to Mossad in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

After the launch of an Israeli war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the Iranian security forces have captured dozens of people who were at the enemy’s service.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has called on the courts to work on the cases of espionage immediately and avoid lengthy bureaucratic processes.

MNA