Iran's nuclear facilities in good condition: AEOI chief

Asked about the state of Iran’s nuclear activities after the Israeli regime’s aggression, he emphasized that nuclear facilities of the country are in good condition.

Praising the high morale of the AEOI staffers and employees, the nuclear chief said they are stationed in their strongholds and doing their duties steadfastly.

Pride and might are deeply embedded in the Iranian people, as they have never given in to force or surrendered, Eslami underlined.

The senior nuclear official made it clear for the enemy that it will get nowhere through military aggression against Iran.

The Zionist regime launched a war of aggression against Iran in the early hours of June 13, hitting military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas.

The Israeli military strikes have resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians and caused damages to the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

