  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2025, 1:23 PM

Iran's nuclear facilities in good condition: AEOI chief

Iran's nuclear facilities in good condition: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday that country’s nuclear facilities are in a good state.

Asked about the state of Iran’s nuclear activities after the Israeli regime’s aggression, he emphasized that nuclear facilities of the country are in good condition.

Praising the high morale of the AEOI staffers and employees, the nuclear chief said they are stationed in their strongholds and doing their duties steadfastly.

Pride and might are deeply embedded in the Iranian people, as they have never given in to force or surrendered, Eslami underlined.

The senior nuclear official made it clear for the enemy that it will get nowhere through military aggression against Iran.

The Zionist regime launched a war of aggression against Iran in the early hours of June 13, hitting military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas.

The Israeli military strikes have resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians and caused damages to the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

MA/6503798

News ID 233289
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News