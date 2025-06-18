Iran to stop punitive actions if Israel halts its aggression

In an interview with Austrian media oe24, published on Tuesday, Eshragh-Jahromi said that the Israeli regime began strikes against Iran when Tehran and the US were pursuing nuclear negotiations in line with achieving an acceptable framework encompassing the rights and interests of the Iranians.

The Israeli regime’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities are considered a blatant breach of the principles and fundamental regulations of international law and the UN Charter, he said.

The Israeli attacks are also against statute and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA.) and regarded as violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic, he added.

A large number of civilians, including innocent women and children, have been killed as a result of Israeli aggression against the country's residential areas, he said.

Tehran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful, he said, noting that the IAEA fully supervises Iran’s activities.

He rejected Israeli claims on inflicting significant damage on Iranian nuclear facilities, adding that investigations are underway in this regard.

The Islamic Republic preserves an inalienable right to defend itself, the official said, noting that Iran’s response will be firm and regret-inducing.

Iran is not seeking to escalate the tension, he said, highlighting the country’s peace-loving nature. Tehran, however, is giving response to Israeli aggression.

The Islamic Republic will stop its punitive actions only if the regime put an end to its strikes against the Iranian soil, Eshragh-Jahromi said.

All responsible member states of the UN, according to the Iranian envoy, must firmly condemn the Israeli strikes.

Iran is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its nuclear program is completely peaceful and operating under full IAEA safeguards, the official said.

Whereas, Israel is not a member of the N.PT., and poses a serious threat against peace and security in the world, he noted.

The Israeli regime attacked Iranian territory, including residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

MNA/IRN