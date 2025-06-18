  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 18, 2025, 4:25 PM

Austria to tighten gun control rules after school shooting

Austria to tighten gun control rules after school shooting

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Austria plans to tighten its gun control rules after a 21-year-old man killed 10 people then killed himself in the country’s worst school shooting by far, the conservative-led government said on June 18.

The gunman, a former pupil at the school in the southern city of Graz, owned the two firearms he used in his rampage –a shotgun and a Glock pistol– legally, Reuters reported.

Under the current rules, the shotgun can be bought by any adult who has not been banned from owning weapons, after a wait of three working days.

The Glock requires a gun permit, for which one must be 21 or over and pass a psychological test.

After a cabinet meeting, the government said it would raise the minimum age for a gun permit to 25 from 21, make the psychological test more stringent and increase the “cooling off phase” for all weapons to four weeks.

The school shooter, identified by Austrian media as Arthur A., failed the psychological test that is part of the screening for military service, but the armed forces are not currently allowed to share that information.

The government plans to ensure such information is shared and taken into account in applications for gun permits, it said in a statement issued after the press conference.

MA/PR

News ID 233294
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News