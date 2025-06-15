Israeli regime targets Mashhad in northeast Iran

Local Iranian media said that defense systems were dealing with fresh wave of Israeli attacks in the city of Mashhad on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said that at around 6:30 PM, air defenses were activated in 17th Shahrivar Street district in Mashhad, and after hearing the sound of an explosion, plumes of smoke were rising into the sky.

Fire was reported at Mashhad Airport. Local Iranian media said later that the runway and buildings at Mashhad Airport were not damaged.

According to informed sources, a kamikaze drone was used in the attack on the airport.

