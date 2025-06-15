Pezeshkian warns of more ‘severe and decisive’ retaliation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged regional countries to “adopt a clear, decisive and effective stance against the aggression” by Israel.

In remarks made at a cabinet meeting, he said Iran’s military has so far responded “strongly and appropriately” to attacks on his nation.

Israel pursues “every crime in the region without any restrictions and with the green light of America,” he said.

The president stressed that Israel cannot take any action without “the permission” of the US. “What we are witnessing today is being done with the direct support of Washington.”

MNA