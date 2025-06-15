Israel has to awiat more painful responses: Pres. Prezeshkian

Speaking in a phone call with Iraqi Pime Minister Muhammad Shayya al-Sudani, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that "We did not initiate the war, but we responded resolutely. If these aggressions are repeated, more painful and crushing responses will await the aggressors,"

Pezeshkian added that "Every country that truly desires peace, security, and stability must stand in the line of confronting the aggression of the Zionist regime."

"We emphasize that the Iraqi government must exercise greater vigilance and protection over its borders and airspace to prevent Iraqi territory from being abused against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

He once again emphasized the shared responsibility of Islamic countries against the Zionist regime's aggressions.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, for his part, expressed condolences over the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders and innocent people following the Zionist regime's attack, emphasizing, "We stand on on your side and in the same trench shared with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we strongly condemn the Zionist regime's aggression at all levels."

Sudani stressed that "Iran's responses are classified as a legitimate defense of Iran's territorial integrity and a decisive and devestating response to a regime that is created based on occupation, crimes, and violations of the rights of other nations."

He said that his country has sent a complaint to the UN Security Council over violation of its airspace by the Zionist regime and "Legal, political, and diplomatic follow-ups are underway in this regard."

Al-Sudani concluded by saying that, "All the facilities of the Iraqi government are at the service of the friendly and brotherly country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and extensive measures have been put on the agenda to prevent the repetition of such aggressions. Control of our country's borders and airspace will also be pursued with greater seriousness."

MNA/ISN1404032516540