Israeli PM seeking to set region on fire: Turkey’s Erdogan

Pezeshkian thanked Erdogan for expressing his sympathy and support for the people and government of Iran, and stated that the criminal Zionist regime has once again shown its brutality in killing innocent people.

The criminal Zionist regime does not value human rights and international law and does not shy away from assassinating civilians, scientists, leaders, government officials, and military cadets, Pezeshkian criticized.

The Zionist regime's attacks on Iran in the midst of negotiations with the United States on nuclear issues indicate the regime's intention to sabotage and prevent an agreement, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran has always shown that it seeks to establish peace and tranquility in the region based on dialogue and interaction.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries in neutralizing the hostile actions of the Zionist regime, the Iranian president noted that strengthening the defense capabilities of Islamic countries is a necessity that should be taken into serious consideration.

Islamic countries can guarantee growth, development, and the establishment of peace and tranquility in the region by cooperating with one another, he underlined.

Turkish president, for his part, condemned Israeli regime aggression against Iranian territories, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is pursuing to set the region on fire with his brutalities, which run contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

Erdogan pointed out that his country is ready to take any action to prevent the continuation of the current situation by applying pressure on the Zionist regime.

