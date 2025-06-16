Iran warns US: Restrain Israel or it faces harsher response

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on Monday afternoon, expressed gratitude for the Sultan’s solidarity and supportive stance, emphasizing the importance of strengthening friendly relations and regional cooperation.

Referring to Oman’s constructive role in the nuclear negotiations related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, Pezeshkian stated that the recent efforts were aimed at building trust and increasing transparency, with Muscat playing a significant mediating role. He noted that during these talks, the American side had explicitly claimed to have control over Israel and asserted that Tel Aviv would not take action against Iran without US approval.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently declared its unwillingness to produce nuclear weapons, reaffirming its strategic policies and readiness for technical supervision by the IAEA. Yet, Israel violated all international principles by launching blatant attacks against the Iranian nation, resulting in the martyrdom of several scientists, commanders, and civilians. He stressed that such crimes would not have occurred without a green light and backing from the US administration.

The president added that Iran’s adversaries have miscalculated the strength, capacity, and unity of the Iranian people. “They do not understand Iran and thought that by assassinating military leaders, scientists, and bombing civilian homes, they could destabilize the country and we would be unable to respond. However, thanks to the guidance of the Leader and the swift readiness of our armed forces, the enemy was struck the same night and suffered heavy losses,” he said. “If aggression continues, much harsher responses await them.”

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s principled stance on avoiding war and bloodshed and highlighted the government's continuous efforts to build respectful, brotherly, and cohesive relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.

He described the internal unity of the Iranian people as a great asset and said the recent hostile actions did not divide the nation. Even those who were critical of the government have stood united with others in defense of the homeland, he stated.

Warning of the consequences of ongoing Israeli provocations, Pezeshkian asserted, “If the U.S. government fails to rein in this savage regime and prevent further regional insecurity, Iran will inevitably have to issue even heavier and more painful responses.”

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported dialogue based on justice, national rights, and accepted international principles, stating that negotiations under the shadow of threats, bullying, and aggression are impossible. If this path continues, Iran will stand firm in defending its rights and will count on the support of its Muslim brothers, he said.

Pezeshkian concluded by noting the recent cohesion among Muslim nations as a clear sign of growing global solidarity against Israeli aggression and voiced hope that this unity will help strengthen peace, justice, and human dignity in the region.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians, strongly condemned Israel’s aggression, and affirmed Oman’s ongoing solidarity and support for Iran.

He also voiced concern over enemy attempts to sabotage peace processes in the region and reaffirmed that Oman remains committed to rational diplomacy and cooperation with its brotherly and friendly nations.

