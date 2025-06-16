Israeli regime to be responded at any level it attacks Iran

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, Pezeshkian stated that his country was not the initiator of war but will respond to the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime as whatever level they attack, they will receive a response at the same level.

Returning to nuclear negotiating table with the United States is possible only if the Zionist regime's aggression against regional countries is stopped, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Iran was seeking peace, and this is why the country participated in the nuclear negotiations with the United States, he said, adding that Iran proved that it is seriously determined to reach an agreement within the framework of international laws and regulations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in martyring civilians, scientists, and military officials of Iran, stressing that Iran did not start the war, but will respond to the crimes of the Zionists at whatever level they attack, they will be responded to at the same level.

Iran is not seeking to expand the war, but will respond to any attack on Iranian soil in a regrettable manner, Pezeshkian underlined.

Turkish president, for his part, presented a report of his yesterday’s telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump to his Iranian counterpart and added that Israel must first stop its attacks, and then Iran and the United States must resume nuclear talks.

MA/6502297