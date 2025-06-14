Qatari Emir declares support for Iran amid Israeli agression

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a phone to President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran on Saturday evening.

Pezeshkian told Emir that "You could see that since day one, I sought to strengthen cooperation with neighboring and Muslim countries with the aim of regional growth and progress, but since day one, the Zionist regime sought to disrupt this process and plunge the region into chaos."

He lambasted US support for the Israeli regime in the aggression on Iran, stressing that the US could not impose its excessive demands on Tehran in the talks using Israeli regime's warmongering.

Pezeshkian called for Islamic unity in the face of Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza, noting that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has the ability to defend itself and has no hesitation in confronting any violation of its territorial integrity and the rights of its people."

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his part said that, "Qatar condemns this cowardly aggression in the strongest possible terms and believes that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the full right to respond."

"Qatar stands with its brothers in Iran and supports your doctrine of engagement and dialogue to resolve disputes and establish peace and security. While conveying this position to other countries in its diplomatic interactions, it also supports the consolidation of cooperation and pressure to stop the Zionist regime's aggression," the Emir added.

MNA