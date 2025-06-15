Iran hits Israel fighter fuel production, energy supply sites

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the IRGC, in a televised statement said as part of the ongoing offensive-combined operations under 'True Promise III' in response to new aggression by the Zionist regime, fuel production facilities for fighter jets and the regime’s energy supply centers were targeted with a large number of drones and missiles, Press TV reported.

He further said the offensive operations of the Iranian armed forces will continue with “even greater force and scale” if the acts of aggression persist.

The IRGC spokesperson also announced that the IRGC aerospace defense system, operating under the unified command network and the joint air defense headquarters of the country, had “successfully intercepted and destroyed” three Israeli cruise missiles, ten drones, and dozens of hostile mini-drones in the affected regions."

On Saturday night, the IRGC launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against the Zionist entity, following the initial phase of the retaliatory operation “True Promise III” that began on Friday.

MNA/