Houthi blasts Israeli strikes on Iran as criminal

Delivering a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Saturday afternoon, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi offered his sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership and nation over irreparable human and material loss caused by the deadly Israeli strikes, Tehran-based Press TV reported.

He stressed that the true interest of Muslims worldwide lies in supporting and endorsing the position of any Muslim country engaged in a confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

Houthi reiterated Yemen's unflagging support for Palestine, and its solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal campaign there, stressing that his Arab nation is fighting an all-out war with the Zionist enemy.

He also declared Yemen’s full support for the retaliatory Iranian strikes against military installations and strategic sites within the Israeli-occupied territories, which are being carried out in the course of Operation True Promise III.

The Ansarullah chief described the Israeli aggression against Iran as “blatant, thuggish, and shameless.”

“It is an unjust and criminal assault that targeted Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary individuals.”

Houthi stressed that the reckless Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear facility was carried out regardless of catastrophic radiological consequences.

“Had it not been for the presence of large underground structures at the targeted installation, the results could have been very unfortunate,” he pointed out.

The Ansarullah leader stated that the Zionist regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran was primarily due to the latter’s wholehearted and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The Zionist enemy and its Western advocates view the Islamic Republic of Iran as a state building a civilizational renaissance and a Muslim force, he stated.

Houthi noted that Iran is solid and cohesive militarily, economically and socially.

He added that the Israeli regime’s act of aggression will neither result in the collapse nor weakness of the Iranian Islamic establishment.

“It rather serves as an opportunity to inflict major defeats on the Zionist enemy and to punish it. The Israeli aggression is a good chance for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the entire Muslim world to raise prestige in the face of the arrogance and criminality of the Israeli enemy,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Houthi noted that Iran’s victory in the ongoing confrontation with Israel serves the Palestinian cause, explaining that the primary beneficiary will be the oppressed Palestinian nation.

“It is important for all regional countries to support the Iranian retaliation and realize the fact that it is in their collective interest. Regional states need to deter the Israeli enemy,” the Ansarullah chief said.

Houthi noted that the Muslim world is at a very critical juncture, and is going through a very sensitive stage in the conflict with the Zionist entity.

“There are two options available at this stage: Either surrender to the Zionists or confront their conspiracies, malevolence, and tyranny. Submission entails loss both in this world and the hereafter, and yields misery, humiliation, shame, and loss of human dignity,” he emphasized.

Houthi added, “It is important for all Arab and Muslim governments to unequivocally condemn the Israeli attack, and maintain their political and media stance."

“Arab and Muslim countries must not capitulate to American and Western dictates to adopt a different position, whether overtly or covertly,” he stated.

The Ansarullah leader also criticized the West for siding with Israel, warning that Western countries may even aid the usurping Tel Aviv regime directly in countering Iran’s response.

