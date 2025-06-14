Iran’s Navy intercepts UK spy destroyer in Sea of Oman

A British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman was stopped by the Navy of the Iranian Army and forced to change its course.

The British destroyer, which had entered the northern Indian Ocean last night with the purpose of guiding Israeli missiles into Iranian territory, was identified in a timely manner by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy. Combat drones of the Navy issued warnings, preventing the destroyer from continuing its path toward the Persian Gulf.

The destroyer was forced to alter its course.

Further details will be announced accordingly.

MNA/IRN85862933