  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2025, 9:13 PM

Iran’s Navy intercepts UK spy destroyer in Sea of Oman

Iran’s Navy intercepts UK spy destroyer in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Navy stopped a British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman that was intending to aid Israel in attacking Iran.

A British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman was stopped by the Navy of the Iranian Army and forced to change its course.

The British destroyer, which had entered the northern Indian Ocean last night with the purpose of guiding Israeli missiles into Iranian territory, was identified in a timely manner by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy. Combat drones of the Navy issued warnings, preventing the destroyer from continuing its path toward the Persian Gulf.

The destroyer was forced to alter its course.

Further details will be announced accordingly.

MNA/IRN85862933

News ID 233148

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News