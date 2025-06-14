Israel’s backers trying to spin blatant aggression justified

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “This is an egregious act of aggression. Period. Appalling to see #Israel’s backers & apologists trying to spin this blatant aggression as justified.”

They’re reducing themselves to willing accomplices in the grave crimes Israel commits daily, he added.

Israeli attacks on Iran led to the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory early on Friday June 13, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands.

MA/6500098