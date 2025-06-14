  1. Politics
Iran destroys 10 Israeli military aircrafts in 1 hour

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iran has destroyed 10 Israeli military aircrafts in past hour, according to a military official.

Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base announced that in the past hour, 10 hostile Israeli military aircraft were shot down in various areas of the country.

Further details are yet to be released.

