Fire at South Pars Phase 14 contained

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Fire at South Pars Phase 14 and the Fajr Jam Gas Refinery—triggered by an Israeli strike on Saturday—has been swiftly contained thanks to rapid emergency response teams.
The Ministry of Oil announced that following the Saturday afternoon attack by the Zionist regime, Phase 14 of South Pars and the Fajr Jam Gas Refinery were targeted, and the fire has now been brought under control.
