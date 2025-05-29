  1. Politics
May 29, 2025, 4:37 PM

Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral nuclear meeting

Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral nuclear meeting

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Representatives of Iran, Russia, and China held a trilateral meeting in Vienna to coordinate their positions ahead of the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors session.

Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the People's Republic of China to international organizations in Vienna held a trilateral meeting on Friday.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, stated, "Met today with my dear colleagues- Permanent Representatives of China and Iran- to compare notes on the eve of the forthcoming #IAEA Board of Governors session."

He described the trilateral format as “very useful,” adding that it helps ensure close coordination of their positions. "This trilateral format proves to be very useful. It helps coordinate closely our positions."

MP/

News ID 232431

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News