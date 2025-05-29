Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral nuclear meeting

Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the People's Republic of China to international organizations in Vienna held a trilateral meeting on Friday.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, stated, "Met today with my dear colleagues- Permanent Representatives of China and Iran- to compare notes on the eve of the forthcoming #IAEA Board of Governors session."

He described the trilateral format as “very useful,” adding that it helps ensure close coordination of their positions. "This trilateral format proves to be very useful. It helps coordinate closely our positions."

