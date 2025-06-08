  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2025, 1:57 PM

Ulyanov warns anti-Iran res. not to bring positive results

Ulyanov warns anti-Iran res. not to bring positive results

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has warned against escalated tensions at the IAEA Board of Governors as the US, and the E3 are drafting an anti-Iran resolution.

In a post on X, Ulyanov wrote that "The June session of the #IAEA Board of Governors will start tomorrow. We can expect a tense discussion on the nuclear programme of #Iran."

"The #US and #E3 plan to table a draft resolution in this regard. For sure, it will not bring positive results," he warned.

The IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) is expected to draft and potentially pass a resolution related to Iran's nuclear program. The resolution is drafted by the the United States along with the three major European powers who are participants to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, claiming that  that Iran has not complied with its safeguards obligations.

MNA

News ID 232820
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News