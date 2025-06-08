Ulyanov warns anti-Iran res. not to bring positive results

In a post on X, Ulyanov wrote that "The June session of the #IAEA Board of Governors will start tomorrow. We can expect a tense discussion on the nuclear programme of #Iran."

"The #US and #E3 plan to table a draft resolution in this regard. For sure, it will not bring positive results," he warned.

The IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) is expected to draft and potentially pass a resolution related to Iran's nuclear program. The resolution is drafted by the the United States along with the three major European powers who are participants to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, claiming that that Iran has not complied with its safeguards obligations.

MNA