Tolstoy in Iran, Ferdowsi in Russia

The opening ceremony of the Russia Cultural Week in Iran was held at Vahdat Hall on Tuesday night in the presence of Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Russia’s Minister of Culture, her Russian counterpart, Olga Borisovna Lyubimova, Russian traditional music and dance groups, and a number of art and culture enthusiasts.

At the beginning of the event, Russia’s Minister of Culture, Olga Borisovna Lyubimova, warmly welcomed the attendees to the opening ceremony of the Russia Cultural Week in Iran. "Cultural relations between Iran and Russia have a long-standing and centuries-old history, built on mutual respect, the rich cultures of both nations, and joint efforts to preserve our shared heritage."

Variety of programs planned for Russia Cultural Week in Tehran, Isfahan

"It is no coincidence that the decision to hold this major cultural event at the highest level was made during the Iran-Russia summit in Moscow in January of last year. On behalf of myself and my colleagues at the Russian Ministry of Culture, I would like to express my appreciation to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to all organizers of this event for their valuable efforts," Olga Borisovna Lyubimova said.

"A diverse array of programs has been prepared for the Russia Cultural Week in Iran, to be held in the cities of Tehran and Isfahan. These include performances by renowned music groups, various theatrical shows, and exhibitions of handicrafts and films."

"It is a great honor for me to present a special and unique concert to the Iranian audience tonight— a program that encompasses a wide spectrum of Russian musical art. In this magnificent hall in the heart of Tehran, famous soloists will perform alongside the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra. I sincerely thank our Iranian friends for their comprehensive cooperation and support in organizing this event."

Ferdowsi, Khayyam, Saadi, and Hafez have been read—and are still being read—in Russia

Next, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, stated, "Madam Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation! Honored guests! Distinguished figures of the cultural and artistic sphere! I welcome your heartfelt gathering and congratulate the launch of the Russia Cultural Week in Iran. It is a great joy and honor to host representatives of an ancient culture today— a culture filled with profound and pleasant teachings, mirrored by the greatness of Chekhov, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, and others. A literature rich in themes of peaceful and tolerant coexistence, which has many readers in our country."

"On the occasion of Russia Cultural Week in Iran and in the spirit of honoring literature, culture, and art, I welcome you on behalf of the dignified and artistic people of Iran and hope this gateway of friendship and affection remains open between us."

"The tree of cultural ties between Iran and Russia has deep roots. From long ago, Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh was read in Russia, and Khayyam’s life-affirming verses were part of the joyful expressions of Russian lovers of literature— and they still are. Likewise, Saadi and Hafez have many admirers in that land of culture and art. These legendary giants of literature not only made life’s hardships sweet for readers in both countries but also served as a solid bridge for cultural and literary connections."

"By reflecting on these precious treasures, we have been and continue to be messengers of friendship and justice among the people of the world. Today, I proudly refer to the comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, which is a sign of our shared desire to build a bright and promising future."

Salehi went on to say, "Madam Minister! Borders are man-made constructs designed to confine people behind artificial walls, but in the sky of culture and empathy, there are no borders. Friendship knows no boundaries or walls. Our great figures have expressed this fundamental value in a hundred ways."

"Together, we embrace the grand celebration of Russia Cultural Week in Iran— a celebration that bears only the message of friendship and kindness. I wish joy, health, and happiness to the people of Iran and Russia."

Performance of Music Groups, Russian Symphony Orchestra, Traditional Russian Dances at Vahdat Hall

Following the speeches, various groups took the stage, including the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, musicians, traditional dancers, performers of rhythmic and passionate Caucasian folk dances, the Lezginka ensemble, soloists, and more. Their performances were warmly received and applauded by the audience.

It is worth noting that during the Russia Cultural Week, over 110 prominent Russian artists in fields such as music, film, visual arts, etc., are participating, along with an official delegation and cultural committee totaling more than 130 people.

Events include the performance of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra in Tehran and Isfahan, programs by the renowned Lezginka artistic group, Russia Film Week in Tehran (Book Garden) and Isfahan (City Center Cinema Hall), a specialized conference on Russian cinema, and a concurrent cultural exhibition of visual arts and handicrafts at Niavaran Cultural Center.

This cultural event is held within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, signed and implemented in January 2025.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan