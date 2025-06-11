Russia's Cultural Week inaugurated in Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Russia's Cultural Week was inaugurated in Tehran's Vahdat Hall on Tuesday night, with Iranian and Russian officials and art enthusiasts in attendance.

Iran is hosting a Russian culture festival in Tehran and Isfahan from June 10-15, 2025.

The festival is a collaborative effort between the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

This event is part of broader efforts to expand cultural and cinematic cooperation between Iran and Russia, including participation in cultural summits.