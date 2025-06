Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf first received Jamil Mazhar, PFLP secretary general, for a meeting on Monday morning.

Next, he was received for a meeting by IRGC lead commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Then, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received Mazhar for the meeting.

Details of the meetings were not revealed to the media by the time this news item was being published.

MNA