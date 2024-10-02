Palestinian groups hail IRGC over Operation True Promise 2

The Islamic Resistance movement, Hamas, has praised the "heroic missile launches" carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting vast military targets across the entirety of occupied Palestine, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

"We affirm that this honorable Iranian response is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and its fascist government, aimed at deterring them and curbing their terrorism," the statement read, urging the Islamic and Arab worlds to stand in unison in the face of the Israeli crimes and the expansionist colonialist project "which spare no one."

Hamas also extended their pride in and appreciation for the stand taken by their brothers in Iran, as well as their "alignment with the values of justice and the rights of our Palestinian people, the Lebanese people, and the supreme interests of the nation represented by ending the occupation and deterring the fascist Zionist enemy."

The statement lastly called for action through all means to liberate Palestinian lands and holy sites from the "filth of the fascist occupation."

Also, Hamas' military wing al-Qassam Brigades, via its military spokesperson, Abu Obeida, congratulated Iran on its military operation, saying that the attack covered the entirety of occupied Palestine.

The operation "dealt a strong blow to the criminal occupation," which thought that its aggression on the region's peoples could go unpunished, Abu Obeida stated.

The military spokesperson explained that Tuesday was "an exceptional day" in the history of the struggle against the Israeli regime, underlining that Resistance combatants in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iran dealt blows to the Israeli regime in Tel Aviv on the same day.

He then urged all free people in the region to take part in efforts to liberate Palestine.

The Popular Resistance Committees also echoed Hamas' pride, emphasizing that "the confusion and panic that have struck the entity and the fear that has gripped the hearts of the settlers and their leaders reveal the significant weakness and fragility of the Zionist regime in all its components."

In a statement, the Committees hailed the Iranian operation and asserted that it has engraved "the image of divine humiliation on the faces of Zionists," rather than the deceiving image that Netanyahu has been seeking to achieve.

"The Axis of Resistance is present, steadfast, and has entered a new phase to avenge the martyrs, leaders, and innocent civilians," and has kickstarted a new phase of confrontation in which it possesses the upper hand.

The statement further affirmed that the Israeli crimes have only fueled the Resistance and bolstered their strength and determination.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a statement congratulating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps for the attack against the Israeli entity, across occupied Palestine.

The movement expressed that these strikes are "painful" and something the occupation "Deserves" after behaving in an arrogant, tyrannical, and oppressive way in the land, and they are the only way to deter it after the entire world has remained silent.

"Today's strikes have warmed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian and Lebanese families who have suffered under Tel Aviv's rulers and the criminal Biden administration," the statement read.

The movement congratulated the "hands that launched the missiles," and congratulated the brave leaders who made the decision to strike the occupation in a "first-of-its-kind" hit.

The PIJ called on the Arab and Muslim nations to move to support the Lebanese and Palestinian people and "rise up in the face of American tyranny," to end the arrogance and brutality.

The movement also saluted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and the leaders of the IRGC for their "bold and courageous decision to destroy the fortresses of the zionist entity, which began to weep over settlers, and which has not respected the sanctity of a child, woman, or civilian in Palestine and Lebanon."

It is "victory or martyrdom" the statement vowed.

In addition, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) released a statement in which it extended its salutation to the masses of Palestinians, the people of the region, considering the coordinated and unified response of the Axis of Resistance as a "necessary reaction after the enemy overstepped all limits in its tyranny and brutality."

The Front emphasized that the brothers in all factions and resistance forces in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, who delivered blows to the Zionist enemy in recent days and carried out Tuesday's strike "to crush the arrogant enemy's illusions," have once again confirmed that "Israel would never find safety and that its existence and survival is impossible in light of all the killings and crimes it has committed."

The statement affirmed that the path of resistance would continue and that the strikes were only a fraction of what the forces of resistance had prepared.

"The skies of Palestine will offer the Zionists nothing but the meteors of death and the missiles of the resistance," as well as mines and bullets from Resistance combatants.

The PFLP praised the heroic operation that killed several Israeli settlers and injured dozens more after two armed Palestinians opened fire in central Tel Aviv.

An unfinalized toll indicates that eight settlers were killed and at least 25 others were injured, with several in critical and moderate conditions.

AMK/PR