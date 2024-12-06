Hamas approves Egypt proposal over post-war Gaza committee

In a statement, Hamas said it held in-depth talks with the Fatah group in Cairo to form a committee to run Gaza through implementing previously agreed frameworks to achieve Palestinian unity.

“Hamas conveyed its approval of an Egyptian proposal for forming a community support committee that will function through inclusive national mechanisms,” it added, according to Anadolu Agency.

Hamas said its delegation in Cairo also held talks with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), another Palestinian group, to discuss developments in Gaza and the West Bank.

Additional meetings were held with prominent Palestinian figures, where updates on the discussions with Fatah and the Egyptian proposal were shared, it added.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing nearly 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,700.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions denouncing the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy the population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

