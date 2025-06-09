Uranium enrichment not subject for negotiation or compromise

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Baghaei addressed the latest developments regarding the indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment."It cannot be said in any way that every country that engages in enrichment necessarily has a weapons program. Currently, many countries, including some US allies, are engaged in enrichment but do not have any military or weapons programs," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

“If deterrence refers to Iran’s resistance against excessive foreign demands, then yes—our stance serves as a deterrent against pressures that go beyond legal and international norms,” he underlined.

He stressed that enrichment is a strategic necessity for Iran’s nuclear industry and serves the country’s national interests. “This indigenous technology has been developed through decades of sustained effort by Iranian scientists, and it is in no way a topic open to negotiation or compromise.”

"At this time, I have nothing specific to share with reporters about the sixth round of negotiations; if a decision is made, it will be announced later."

He further emphasized that any proposal failing to secure Iran’s national interests is unacceptable. He said Iran will soon present its own plan through Oman.

“We strongly recommend the American side not to waste this opportunity — it’s in their own interest to take it seriously,” he said.

This is a developing story...

