Europe support for Israeli military activities revealed

Referring to the large volume of intelligence Iran acquired regarding the Israeli regime’s nuclear activities, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that while Iran’s stance toward Israel remains unchanged—viewing it as an occupying and destabilizing force—the newly obtained evidence sheds further light on the role of several European states in supporting Israel’s military nuclear capabilities, despite their public stance on non-proliferation.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a press briefing on Monday morning.

Iranian intelligence agencies have already commented on the volume and nature of the information obtained in this regard, he said, adding that further disclosures will continue.

"This will not affect our stance toward the [Israeli] regime. We consider it an occupying regime that has brought nothing but war and aggression to the region since its inception. Currently, the territories of two regional countries are under its occupation. It repeatedly attacks Lebanon and Syria and is now committing full-scale genocide in Gaza. Our view of this regime is clear from legal, moral, humanitarian, and religious perspectives," he said.

"What was already evident to us — and will now become clearer to others through these [obtained] documents — is the active involvement of several European countries in the Israeli regime’s military nuclear program," he underlined, adding that it is deeply ironic that those who speak of non-proliferation are themselves actively engaged in equipping and strengthening the Israeli regime’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

Iranian intelligence services, in a complicated "field" and "cyber" operation, succeeded in bringing a significant volume of Israeli strategic documents, especially the Israeli regime's nuclear program, from the occupied territories into the country in a complex and unique operation, studying and examining them [confidential documents] in a safe place.

