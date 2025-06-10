Next Iran-US nuclear talks set for Sunday in Muscat

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that the next round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington is being scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, following recent consultations.

"Based on the consultations, the next round of indirect Iran-US talks is being planned for next Sunday in Muscat," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

On Monday, Baghaei told reporters at a briefing that enrichment is a strategic necessity for Iran’s nuclear industry and serves the country’s national interests. “This indigenous technology has been developed through decades of sustained effort by Iranian scientists, and it is in no way a topic open to negotiation or compromise.”

He further emphasized that any proposal failing to secure Iran’s national interests is unacceptable. He said Iran will soon present its own proposal through Oman.

“We strongly recommend the American side not to waste this opportunity — it’s in their own interest to take it seriously,” he said.

