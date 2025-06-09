Iran to give its response to US’ proposal in coming days

Iran’s written reply to the US will reportedly be given through the diplomatic channels.

Iran’s response is said to include a proposal for an ultimate nuclear agreement that entails the maintenance of uranium enrichment inside Iran as well as a series of measures by Iran to allay the US’ concerns in exchange for the effective removal of sanctions.

It appears that Iran will also express its readiness for the next round of indirect nuclear talks with US provided that Tehran’s red lines are not crossed.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an American proposal has been delivered by the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

“My dear brother Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, distinguished Foreign Minister of Oman, paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran,” Araghchi said in an X post.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

MNA/TSN