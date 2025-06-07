  1. Sports
Jun 7, 2025, 8:31 PM

Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi claims gold at ITF Turkey M15

Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi claims gold at ITF Turkey M15

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran claimed a gold medal in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Turkey M15 on Saturday.

She and her English teammate Jasmine Conway defeated Jamilah Snells and Duru Soke 2-6 6-4 (10-3) in the Tennis Women's Doubles final.

Iranian male tennis player Ali Yazdani has also qualified for the Men’s Singles final.

The 2025 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour is the 2025 edition of the second-tier tour for men's professional tennis. It is organized by the International Tennis Federation and is a tier below the ATP Challenger Tour. The ITF Men's World Tennis Tour includes tournaments with prize money ranging from $15,000 to $25,000.

MNA/TSN

News ID 232792

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News