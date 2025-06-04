Iranian police arrests Daesh terrorists in Tehran

The Iranian Police have arrested a thirteen-member terror group affiliated with Daesh, authorities have announced.

Brigadier General Saeed Montazer-ol-Mahdi, the spokesperson for the Iranian Police, said on Wednesday that the group had been planning bombing and suicide attacks. The arrests were made in coordinated a operation involving police forces in Tehran, Esfahan, Qom, and Alborz provinces in recent days.

According to Montazer-ol-Mahdi, all thirteen members, including the group’s leader, were apprehended. Authorities also confiscated equipment such as suicide belts and backpacks in the operation.

He also said that further details regarding the operation and arrests will be disclosed in the coming days.

RHM/IRN