Pezeshkian says Iran will not compromise on its nuclear right

President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed a ceremony commemorating the demise anniversary of late Imam Khomeini on Tuesday.

"If we listen to Imam Khomeini's words and follow his path, no power can bring us to our knees," said the Iranian president while addressing the ceremony held at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in the south of Tehran on Tuesday night.

"We will not compromise on our nuclear rights by any means; let them dream about it," Pezeshkian stressed in an apparent reference to ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington on the peaceful nuclear program and lifting of the sanctions.

"It (US) tells us that you have no right to enrich uranium, but no freedom-seeking person will accept bullying."

He called for Muslims unity amid the enemies of Islam's plots to divide Islamic nations in line with Imam Khomeini's guidelines, saying that Muslims can end the Zionist regime's crimes in occupied lands of Palestine through unity.

The president added, "Islam is the religion of truth and justice."

He went on to note that the Iranian nation can tackle all the problems in the country through maintaining its unity. "The enemies want to make us and our neighbors enemies of each other through highlighting on racial and ethnic differences. We will not stand against our brothers and sisters in Islamic countries. We are not seeking nuclear weapons."

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, passed away on June 3 1989. Thirty six after his passing, his life and legacy remain a powerful source of inspiration for people around the world.

MNA