Hezbollah Chief hails Iranian support to Resistance

The thought of Imam Khomeini is still prominently present, Sheikh Qassem said, adding that the Umma is currently enjoying the rays of the pure light of Muhammadan Islam established by the revolutionary project of the Imam.

Sheikh Qassem noted that Imam Khomeini personified the principles of faith, purity, morality, and the rejection of injustice, occupation, and subservience, followed by the resistance movements in the region.

Hezbollah Chief maintained that Imam Khomeini moved Iran from the Shah ruling, backed by the US tyranny, to the independent and honorable Islamic Republic which supports the oppressed all over the world.

Sheikh Qassem underlined the central role of Iran in supporting the Umma’s issues, especially the Palestinian cause, saying that the Iranian Islamic Revolution has steadily supported the resistance to liberate occupied Palestine and Al-Quds.

MNA/