Imam Khomeini and Palestine Intl. Conf. to kick off today

The international conference will be held on the occasion of the 36th demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

The conference will be held at the initiative of the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation and in cooperation with Quds News Agency, Municipality of Tehran, and World Assembly of the Islamic Awakening.

According to the scheduled program, the Secretary General of the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Rahimian, and Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani will deliver speeches at the conference.

In addition, the outstanding leaders of the Islamic resistance in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, late Hamas chief martyr Yahya Sinwar, and Yemen’s Ansarallah Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi would be appreciated with the granting Global Gaza Medal.

