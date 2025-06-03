Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police

The kidnapping of the three Indian men was reported to Tehran police on May 1.

The Iranian embassy in India said on May 29 that it was investigating the fate of three Indian nationals who had gone missing in Tehran a month before.

The three men, from the northwestern Indian state of Punjab, stopped in Iran on May 1 on their way to Australia. A local travel company had promised them lucrative jobs in Australia.

The kidnapping of the three men was reported to Tehran police on May 1.

Tehran-based Tasnim news agency had said that the three men had been freed in a police operation against the hostage takers in Varamin in south Tehran.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said in a social media post that the case of the three Indian nationals is being followed up by the consular affairs department of Iran’s foreign ministry in coordination with relevant judicial authorities.

MNA