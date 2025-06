The Iraqi Al-Ahad TV Channel, citing informed sources, reported that terrorists raided Ayatollah Sistani's office in Syria and destroyed some of the office's equipment.

This is while the Takfiri terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra, led by Syria’s ruler al-Jolani, has claimed to establish security in Syria after settling in the Arab country.

No further news or information has yet been released to the media about the attack.

