Iraq strongly condemns Israeli insult to Grand Ayat. Sistani

Local media in the Zionist regime published a picture in which Ayatollah Seyyed Ali al-Sistani was included in the regime's assassination target list.

In reaction to this issue, the spokesperson of Iraqi government said, “Baghdad strongly opposes any insult to the position of Marja, who is appreciated and respected by all the people of Iraq, the Arab world, Islamic world, and the international community, and warns about the danger of these efforts based on the racist thinking.”

The Iraqi government urges Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and all international bodies to condemn any act that insults Muslims and attempts to insult influential and respected personalities at the international level.

MA