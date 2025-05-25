Kazakhstan keen on transit cargos through Iran to Iraq

Farzaneh Sadegh made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting between two Iranian and Iraqi trade-transport delegations, held in the presence of Iraqi minister of transport, and called for the formation of a trilateral meeting between Iran, Iraq and Kazakhstan to facilitate the transit among these three countries.

Iran’s roads minister emphasized the need for creating a transformation in transportation interactions and coordination for the travel of Arbaeen rituals’ pilgrims in the coming months as one of the main goals of her trip and added that the process of promoting transportation cooperation between the two countries in various sectors is on the upward trajectory.

To develop the all-out economic relations and trade exchanges between the two countries, it is essential to increase the capacity of transportation infrastructure between the two countries, Sadegh underlined.

Regarding the benefits of expanding cooperation between the two countries, she said, "By developing Iran's transportation infrastructure, Iraq will gain access to the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russia, both by rail and road, and will transform its trade with those regions."

She went on to say that Iran can also have land, rail, and road connections to the Persian Gulf littoral states through Iraq.

The transport minister pointed to the willingness of Kazakhstan for transporting the transit cargoes via Iran to Iraq and emphasized the need for establishing a trilateral meeting for the facilitation of the transit among the three countries.

