Iran to respond to any improper political moves

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that Iran will take appropriate action in response to any improper political moves by European parties.

Araghchi made the remarks in a Saturday night phone conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During their call, both sides reviewed recent developments in nuclear negotiations and sanctions relief, and also discussed the newly published IAEA report on Iran.

Araghchi emphasized Iran’s continued cooperation with the Agency, noting that all nuclear activities are being carried out under IAEA oversight and in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement, with no evidence of diversion of nuclear material or activities.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the IAEA chief to reflect these realities accurately in his reporting to prevent any misuse of the agency by certain parties in pursuing political agendas against Iran.

He further called on Grossi to highlight Iran’s cooperation at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting and to warn of the consequences of politicized actions. Araghchi stressed that Iran will react appropriately to any improper moves by European parties, and those misusing the agency for political purposes will bear full responsibility for the consequences.

