Iran warns E3 against politicizing IAEA report: Media

Iranian political sources have told Al Mayadeen that the European trio, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, are intensifying pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to issue a negative report on Iran’s nuclear program, despite recent signs of diplomatic openness from Tehran.

The sources revealed that this pressure campaign began even before the latest round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, and has continued unabated, undermining the potential for constructive engagement.

Despite Iran’s messages of goodwill, the E3 continue to pursue the path of pressuring the IAEA, the sources stated.

There has been a shift in the atmosphere, and Iran has expressed readiness to send more positive signals, the sources said, adding that yet, the E3's pressure remains unchanged.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has personally warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to disrupt the talks.

