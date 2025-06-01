  1. Economy
Jun 1, 2025, 7:04 PM

In 2-month period:

Iran’s Mehran border exports over $206 million goods overseas

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) –The director general of customs office of Ilam province has said that $206.846 million worth of non-oil goods has been exported from Mehran Border Customs in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Sohrab Kamari pointed out that 383,436 tons of non-oil goods were exported from the border customs in this period.

Various types of agricultural and petrochemical products, power plant equipment, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, metallic and plastic products were of the main goods exported from Mehran Border Customs in this timespan, the director general added.

The number of trucks carrying the transit goods via this border at 750, showing a 34 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

