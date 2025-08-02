Iran’s transit via road reaches 5 million tons in 4 months

Director General of the International Transport and Transit Office of the Roads and Maintenance Services Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, noted that 4.884 million tons of various types of goods were transported through the country’s land borders between March 21 and July 21, 2025.

In that period, 775,391 tons of goods have been imported into the country via road, he said, adding that over 4.109 million tons of goods have been exported from the country through land borders.

Hedayati pointed to the infrastructural capacity of the private sector in the international transport sector, stating that about 2,490 competent domestic companies are busy active in the international goods transport sector.

Presently, 26 border terminals are operating in 12 provinces of the country which play a leading role in transporting goods and passengers between Iran and neighboring states, he added.

MA/6548753