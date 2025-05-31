Israeli drone targets civilian car in southern Lebanon

According to Lebanese media, the Israeli regime carried out another airstrike targeting a civilian vehicle in southern Lebanon.

As reported by Al-Mayadeen, despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Israeli regime continues to violate the truce by targeting civilians.

Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli drone struck a civilian car in the town of Deir El Zahrani in southern Lebanon.

No further details have been released yet regarding casualties or the extent of damage.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli warplanes had also launched four airstrikes on the town of Bnaafoul in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

