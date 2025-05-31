Mine explosion in Iran's Kordestan leaves casualties

According to Tasnim News Agency, two Iranian soldiers were martyred and two others injured after an explosion caused by an old landmine left from the Iran-Iraq war in Marivan, Kordestan Province.

A four-person team had been dispatched for a routine border surveillance operation when the blast occurred.

The soldiers who lost their lives have been identified as Mohammad Reza Horiat-Pasand from Qorveh and Soheib Azizi from Baneh.

The injured include soldier Souran Sharifi, also from Baneh, and Amanollah Abdollahi from Khomein. Both were transferred to medical centers, and their conditions are currently reported as stable.

MNA/TSN3324353