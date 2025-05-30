Leader aide slams Trump dream of destroying Iran atomic sites

Ali Shamkhnai made the remarks in an X post on Thursday, a day after Trump said he wants a “very strong” nuclear deal with Iran, under which “we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want”.

Shamkhani said, “Accessing Iran’s nuclear sites and ‘blowing up infrastructure’ is a fantasy past US presidents shared.”

“Iran is independent, with strong defenses, resilient people, and clear red lines. Talks serve progress, interests, and dignity, not coercion or surrender,” the former secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) added, Press TV reported.

He was referring to indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions.

The two sides have already held five rounds of talks, mediated by Oman.

In the meantime, however, the US has imposed anti-Iran sanctions, with American officials threatening a military action against the country and calling for the suspension of Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The Islamic Republic has reiterated its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

It has also emphasized that enrichment is a matter of national sovereignty for Iran which will not be halted, the report added.

MNA