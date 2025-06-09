Obtained data from Israel to increase precision of missiles

"The tremendous success of the Ministry of Intelligence in accessing a treasure of strategic and sensitive information and documents of the Zionist regime in the fields of nuclear, military, security, and infrastructure is akin to Al-Aqsa Storm 2 in the intelligence arena," Major General Salami said in a message on Monday to congratulate the Iranian intelligence forces' success in obtaining a treasure of strategic data on Israeli nuclear sites recently.

"The vital blow dealt by the Ministry of Intelligence to the criminal regime and the secure transfer of a vast amount of the aforementioned documents into the country indicates the oversight and intelligence infiltration of the Islamic Republic of Iran into the depths and hidden layers of the Zionist regime," the IRGC chief added.

"This blow will not be the last strike on the crumbling body of the regime and heralds the ultimate victory of truth over falsehood," he continued.

MNA