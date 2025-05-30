Path to deal goes through negotiating table not through media

Araghchi reiterated that meaningful progress can only be achieved through negotiations, not media narratives, in response to a report by FOX News, according to Press TV.

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-US deal. Not sure if we are there yet.”

He pointed out that Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides but getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran's nuclear rights—including enrichment.

Araghchi also condemned what he described as disinformation aimed at derailing diplomacy, criticizing Israel for using Iran as a tool to discredit American critics, calling such tactics “low,” even by Israel’s standards, warning that they undermine genuine efforts to resolve tensions through dialogue.

“Path to a deal goes through the negotiating table and not the media. As for the latest fake news against Iran-U.S. diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel,” he added.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has personally warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to disrupt the talks.

MNA